Nigeria: NNPC Will Not Be Ready for IPO Till 2024 - Kyari

6 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has said that the proposed successor company of the present entity, NNPC Limited, may not be ready for an Initial Public Offer (IPO) till 2024.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Television Monday, the NNPC helmsman noted that a lot of arrangements needed to be put in place before any such move could materialise.

By the provision of the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the NNPC as currently constituted is expected to transition into a fully commercialised business concern in which the public could own shares and take part in its major decisions.

"Surely, it is not what we will do in 2022 or 2023, probably the earliest consideration will be in three years' time," the GMD stated.

He reiterated that the corporation's involvement in the Dangote refinery was to ensure energy security as well as tying down markets for Nigeria's crude oil.

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X