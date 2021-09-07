Nigeria: BBNaija - Nollywood, Not Dumping Ground for Evictees - AGN President

"We have to begin to checkmate porn because people now think that it is when you show yourself naked that you can become a better star. Is there any actor of today who became a star after acting nude?"

The escapades of the recently evicted BBNaija housemate, Tega and Boma, during their stay in the Big Brother House, have continued to generate reactions from Nigerians including the Actors Guild President, Emeka Rollas.

Both housemates were shown the door in the first quadruple BBNaija eviction show on Sunday night alongside Michael and Peace.

Tega, a mum-of-one and wife, was captured on camera in compromising positions and under the sheet with Boma on several occasions.

In defence, she said she and Boma were only acting out a script to entertain viewers. Speaking about her post-BBNaija plans, Tega said she has her eyes on Nollywood and would be pursuing a career in acting.

Angered by Tega's remarks, Mr Rollas told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that, "Nollywood isn't a dumping ground for evictees".

Not an all-comers affair

Rollas, who says his leadership aims to sanitise the acting profession in Nigeria, said Nollywood will no longer be the last resort for the reality tv stars, who are in search of a fast leap to fame.

He said, "When you go on national television that is broadcast to the whole world and you begin to do things that look like pornography there is an issue. We have to begin to checkmate porn because people now think that it is when you show yourself naked that you can become a better star.

"Is there any actor of today who became a star after acting nude? I'm making my statement generally I and am in my zone. AGN has a screening process and above all, we have values and morals as an industry and a country. We are not patriotic or care about the values".

Although the likes of Erica Nlewedim and Dianne Russet have all launched acting careers after BBNaija, Rollas said they owe their success to a solid platform.

He noted, "If you see any BBNaija contestant who became famous in acting, you will realise that 80 per cent of their movies or projects they featured on were funded by Multichoice. Some of them have also joined the guild".

A new chapter

Buttressing his points, Rollas, who began acting in 1997, said over the years, Nollywood practitioners have relegated the ground rules and it's high time his colleagues retraced their steps. He also condemned the conduct of some of his colleagues on social media and called for some decorum.

He said: "If you look at the Nollywood of 20 years ago and Nollywood of today, you will see that we have thrown caution to the wind. Right now, we are trying to rebrand the image of AGN. The social media issue came on us suddenly in that people do not understand left from right.

"They don't know there are legislatures against social media comments-people can actually sue you for comments you make on social media and you go to jail".

Who is a Nollywood actor?

Asked to define who is qualified to describe him or herself as a Nollywood actor, Rollas, said: Nollywood has become a generic name for everyone.

He added that a lot of people are working in remote places, make their films, sell them in remote locations whilst calling themselves Nollywood actors.

" The truth is there is only one actor's association in the whole of Nigeria and that is AGN. We are affiliated with The International Federation of Actors, we have a good relationship with the Screen Actors Guild of America and if you are an actor in Nigeria and not a part of the AGN, you are on your own. If you ever have an issue, you are on your own. You cant tell the embassy that you are an actor because we don't have you on our list."

To ensure they chart a new direction for Nollywood, Rollas said the AGN will hold a National Congress at the Eko Hotels, Lagos later in the year. He said the chairmen of the state chapters are expected to be in attendance.

He said: "We will take decisive steps against members who make utterances on social media that affect the image of the Guild. We will be checking their utterances on social media and how it affects the image of the guild".