Nigeria: NCDC Gets New Director-General

The former NCDC boss was recently appointed an assistant director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new director-general for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to a statement posted on Facebook by a presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa will replace Chikwe Ihekweazu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ihekweazu was recently appointed an assistant director-general of the global health body - World Health Organisation (WHO).

More details later.