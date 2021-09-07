Nigeria: Buhari Sent Me Here for a Purpose, Says New Power Minister

The new Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari sent him to take over the ministry for a purpose.

Aliyu said this when he assumed duty at the Federal Ministry of Power, Abuja on Monday.

Addressing directors and officials of the ministry, he said, "I know you have done a lot, I am here to assist you together with you or without you because that is my mandate to ensure that we succeed. My employer sent me here for a purpose."

Stating this purpose, the new Minister of Power said he was sent to the ministry to ensure that everything about power was done right.

Aliyu then sought the cooperation of stakeholders to succeed saying, "So, I need not only your hands on deck but I need your minds; that is where enthusiasm is, that is where loyalty is, that is where honesty is, that is where commitment and dedication is.

"Our work touches the lives of all Nigerians so I am here to add value to what you have been doing."

The minister, while asking for support from the ministry officials, said he had listened to the titles of the officials and that he needed to translate to work.

"I want those titles to be translated to production of power to Nigerians, from generation, transmission to distribution; that is when our title will make more meaning.

"Otherwise time would come when we would be ashamed to mention our names with those titles.

"So I want to ask everyone from the permanent secretary down to the smallest on the ladder by rank in any part of the ministry of power to be dedicated and committed to the task ahead."

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr William Alo, said the officials are on ground to support the minister.

"We know you are here to continue the good work of the president as it concerns the power sector. We will assure you of commitment to redouble our efforts to make sure we deliver on our mandate," said Alo.