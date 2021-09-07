Nigeria: Wizkid Performs 'Essence' With Justin Bieber At Jay Z's Concert

6 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hawakulu Muhammed

There was a massive crowd in Philadelphia when Wizkid joined Justin Bieber to perform Essence at Jay Z's #MadeInAmerica Concert.

The song originally belongs to Wizkid who featured award-winning singer, Tems.

But Bieber collaborated with Wizkid on the remix and it turned out to be an amazing hit.

The song has been breaking records and topping charts, especially on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In July, Wizkid became the first Nigerian artiste to have a record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when 'Essence' broke into the chart at No. 82.

In August, the song went up to the top 20 songs of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also became the most Shazamed song in the United States for the week in review.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X