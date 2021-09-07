Nigeria: Wizkid Performs 'Essence' With Justin Bieber At Jay Z's Concert

There was a massive crowd in Philadelphia when Wizkid joined Justin Bieber to perform Essence at Jay Z's #MadeInAmerica Concert.

The song originally belongs to Wizkid who featured award-winning singer, Tems.

But Bieber collaborated with Wizkid on the remix and it turned out to be an amazing hit.

The song has been breaking records and topping charts, especially on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In July, Wizkid became the first Nigerian artiste to have a record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when 'Essence' broke into the chart at No. 82.

In August, the song went up to the top 20 songs of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also became the most Shazamed song in the United States for the week in review.