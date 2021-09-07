Rwanda: Jay Polly Died of Methanol Intoxication - Medical Report

6 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jeannette Kawera

Results from the Rwanda Forensic Laboratory have indicated that musician Joshua Tuyishime, best known as Jay Polly, died from methanol alcohol intoxication which caused severe metabolic dysfunction.

This was announced by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Monday, September 6, a day after the rapper was laid to rest.

Jay Polly, who was 33, passed away at Muhima hospital in Kigali where he had been rushed to from the clinic of Nyarugenge correctional facility where he had been held since April over possession of illegal drugs.

An autopsy report showed a high concentration of methanol in his body, which resulted in cardiorespiratory arrest, according to RIB.

In the hours following his death, the Rwanda Correctional Service said preliminary investigations indicated the popular artiste had consumed a concoction of methanol, water and sugar.

RCS had said thorough investigations would reveal the cause of death.

Authorities say Jay Polly shared the concoction with other inmates who were also admitted to hospital. One of them, Gilbert Harerimana, was still admitted Monday and is said to have been the supplier of the contraband to his colleagues.

Criminal investigators say Harerimana mixed the concoction, and, for this, he faces charges that could land him up to three years in jail.

"A new case has been opened against Gilbert Harerimana for administering to another person a substance that may cause death or seriously alter the person's health punishable under article 115 of law determining offences and penalties in general," said RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira told The New Times.

According to available information, some of the effects that are attributable to ethanol is loss of vision.

Murangira told The New Times that among the people that consumed the concoction with Jay Polly is a one Jean Clement Iyamuremye, who remains in hospital and is currently having visual complications.

Meanwhile, asked if the autopsy results had been communicated to Jay Polly's family, Murangira said that the results were handed to the family prior to his burial on Sunday, September 5.

