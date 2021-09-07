Nigeria: BBNaija - Emmanuel Is HoH, 7 Housemates Up for Eviction

BBNaija housemate, Emmanuel, has won the Head of House title for this week.

The HoH is automatically immune from eviction in the keenly contested competition.

As usual, the housemates nominated who they felt should be put up for possible eviction and they are: White money, Pere, Emmanuel, Saskay, Jackie B, JayPaul, Liquorose, and Saga.

It's the seventh week in the Big Brother's house and the show is gradually coming to an end.

Biggie rewarded Pere with the "veto power save" because he emerged the first runner up in the Head of House task.

Pere exercised his veto power by saving an already nominated housemate for eviction.

Pere saved himself and nominated Queen.

Showmax also rewarded Emmanuel and Liquorose, his deputy, with a movie treat.

Biggie asked the HoH and his deputy to pick two extra housemates for their movie date and they chose White money and Jackie B.

Biggie also gifted each of the housemates pet gold fishes.