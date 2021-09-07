Nigeria: My Wife Broke My Heart, Says Husband of BBNaija's Tega

AJ Money, the husband of Tega, ex-Housemate of Season 6 of Big Brother Naija show, says he is heartbroken over his wife's conduct in the house.

Tega, who was evicted on Sunday, has been under fire for romantically being involved with Boma, another housemate who has also been evicted.

In an Instagram live chat session with influencer and blogger, Tunde Ednut, on Monday, the housemate's husband expressed how he felt over the scenario.

Tega's husband, AJ Money, said she did not behave recklessly until she got into the Big Brother House.

"We have been married for four years now. I'm going to be honest, before she left into the Big Brother house, she said something about how she was going to do everything but she was not going to have sex. So, I was like, I don't understand."

"What do you mean by I'm going to do everything? What's your definition of "everything", Come on, we are in Nigeria, if you go inside there and act very funny, they will not like you. If you're going there, represent us well; you are a married woman and Tega agreed with me.

"So, I really don't understand what I saw on the television. I was broken when I saw that. I was really really broken because I know where I'm coming from, we are very very responsible. Tega is a very good girl but I wonder why she just went there and did what she did, I can't explain it.

"I have not seen or called her since she left the Big Brother house and she has not called me. I feel broken, I feel that my ego has been tampered with, I feel so sad and terrible. I can't even leave my house because of a lot of stories on the street, I'm broken, I'm down.

"Tega has been a very good girl. Let us forget this side of her, she has been a very good girl. I am surprised. When I saw it, the first thing I thought was, this isn't my wife; maybe it's a clone. I have never seen this side of my wife. Tega is God-fearing woman and she has never disobeyed me. This is a different Tega that I'm seeing. I'm shocked, I'm down, I'm broken. I want that Tega I used to know not the Tega in Big Brother house.

"We're all humans and I believe we all sin and God still forgives us. I think if I do anything funny right now, I don't know what might happen so I think the best thing to do is for us to work it out."