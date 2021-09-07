Nigeria: How Conflicting Court Rulings Are Hampering Our Job - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that conflicting orders emanating from courts of coordinate jurisdiction are making its work difficult and hampering democratic development in the country.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said this on Monday in Abuja at the third quarterly meeting with political parties.

According to him, what is most disconcerting is that the more INEC tried to improve the credibility and transparency of the electoral process, the more extraneous obstacles were put in its way through litigations.

"On the issue of litigations, particularly the conflicting orders emanating from courts of coordinate jurisdiction. I am aware that some of the cases are still in court and therefore subjudice. I must say that some of the decided cases are making our work difficult and we have been crying out loud for a long time.

"In particular, some pre-election litigations relating to the nomination of candidates for elections were not determined until after the elections. Consequently, in some instances, political parties were declared winners without candidates to immediately receive the Certificates of Return (CoR) on account of protracted and conflicting litigations or where courts rather than votes determine winners of elections.

"This situation is compounded by cases on the leadership of political parties, thereby making the exercise of our regulatory responsibilities difficult," Yakubu said.

He, however, said the commission appreciates the recent statement by the Chief Justice of Nigeria as well as the strongly-worded concern by the Nigerian Bar Association, promising to work with both the Bar and the Bench to defend the electoral process in the best interest of the nation's democracy.

He also charged the chairmen as leaders of political parties, to play their parts as expected as INEC is both an umpire and a regulator.

Yakubu also said as part of deepening accountability of electoral processes, a multi-layer process will eliminate the possibility of voting by identity theft using another person's PVC, especially for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

He insisted that where a voter fails both the fingerprint and facial authentication, he/she will not be allowed to vote.

He said INEC will use the next few weeks to compile the register of voters for claims and objections, clean up the data, print the PVCs for collection by registrants and compile the register for each of the 5,720 polling units in the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, cautioned that increased number of registered voters in the country have not automatically led to increase in actual numbers of voters during the various elections conducted by INEC.

According to him, an established pattern of decrease has been observed over the years.

"In this regard, political parties are canvassing better ways to incentivize voters to obtain voters card and use it purposely for what it is meant for than for identification purposes as often have been cited by voters," he said.

He also urged the National Assembly to harmonise the Electoral Act such that Clause 52(3) of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill rejected by the Senate on electronic transfer of election results and also by the House of Representatives, would be amended as demanded by Nigerians.