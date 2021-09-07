Nigeria: FCTA Confirms 77 Deaths As War Against Cholera Begins in Abuja

7 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

The Federal Ministry of Environment in conjunction with health stakeholders yesterday took the campaign against the spread of cholera in the country to Bazango community, Kubwa, in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

The event, which was part of the National Environmental Sanitation Response to the Cholera Outbreak in Nigeria, held at the palace of the chief of the community.

At the campaign, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, said so far 77 persons had died from the recent cholera outbreak in the six area councils of the territory.

Represented by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr Mohammed Kawu, the minister called on traditional rulers, council chairmen and other stakeholders to continue the sensitisation to curb the spread of the disease.

He said, "The cholera outbreak has flattened as reports from across the six area councils indicate that 1,296 were affected, with a total fatality figure of 77; which gives us six per cent of casualties."

Also speaking, the Minister of Environment, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Abel Olumiyiwa, said the campaign was organised as a response to the increasing rate of spread of cholera across the country and the need to sensitise the public on preventive and control measures to avert further outbreak.

