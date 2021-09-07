Nigeria/Cape Verde: Cape Verde Vs Nigeria - Two More Super Eagles Players Ruled Out of Tuesday's Clash

6 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

<i>The affected duo initially tested positive for Coronavirus.</sub>

Super Eagles duo, Samuel Kalu and Tyrone Ebuehi, have been ruled out of Tuesday's World Cup qualifying match against Cape Verde.

Sources in the Eagles camp confirmed Kalu and Ebuehi didn't travel with the team on Monday morning due to their samples returning positive for <a target="_blank" href="http://ncdc.gov.ng">COVID-19</a>.

However, a second test came out negative Monday evening for the two players

Before now, eight UK-based players as well as Ola Aina who plays his club football in Italy had been ruled out.

Coach Gernot Rohr is now left with 19 players of which three are goalkeepers.

Tuesday's encounter between Cape Verde and Nigeria is scheduled for the 5,000-capacity Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena.

The absence of Olaoluwa Aina, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun probably should see the likes of Chidozie Awaziem of FC Boavista in Portugal and Spain-based Kenneth Omeruo manning the defence against the Blue Sharks on Tuesday evening.

Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo have all returned to the UK

Three points will consolidate Nigeria's leadership of Group C.

A win will also brighten the path of the three-time African champions to the final round, given that home-and-away fixtures against the Central African Republic are scheduled for October.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X