Rwanda: Kagame Speaks Out On Ties With Neighbouring Countries

The relationship between neighbouring Burundi and Rwanda can be termed as improving and on the mend, President Paul Kagame has said.

President Kagame was speaking in an interview with the state broadcaster on September 5 on a broad range of issues.

Responding to questions on ties with neighbouring countries, Kagame noted that the country makes many attempts for peace and stability with her neighbours.

He said that in recent months, interactions with neighbouring countries such as Tanzania and DR Congo have been to strengthen the already warm ties and access avenues of improvement.

Burundi ties

The Head of State said that there was interest and intention by Rwanda and Burundi to improve ties with efforts underway toward achievement of the feat.

He added that nothing should be so important to create a divide in the relations of the two countries.

"With Burundi, we want to improve our relations and Burundi does want that, from what we have heard and seen. Our ministers and security officials met and continue to meet. The situation is getting better and we want to get it better, it is in the interest of Burundi and Rwanda and we will continue encouraging," he said.

Ties between the two countries deteriorated around 2015 when the country had a wave of violence following their presidential election.

At that time, the Government of Rwanda expressed concerns about increasing reports of unrest and violence targeting unarmed Rwandan civilians residing in Burundi.

However, under the helm of President Evariste Ndayishimiye who assumed office last year, there have been a series of bilateral talks held between both sides as part of the process to normalize ties.

In July this year, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente reiterated Rwanda's commitment to restore ties with Burundi, during the country's 59th Independence Day celebrations.

Uganda

On Rwanda, Uganda ties, there was still work to be done with a number of setbacks experienced in the process including the treatment of Rwandans in the neighbouring country.

He said that improving ties was dependent on the input of the two countries as well as willingness to see the process through.

"With Uganda, there have been so many different problems and we have had many efforts which have been out there for people to know and see. We are still working to make sure we relate well with the country, there are some complexities which we should be able to deal with. It takes two to tango and not allow past problems, perceptions or things like that to flow into the systems and create new problems of their own. We have some work to do, we should be able to do it," he said.

President Paul Kagame speaks during an interview with Rwanda Broadcasting Agency in Kigali on Sunday, September 5. / Photo: Village Urugwiro

Kagame said that Rwanda continues to engage Uganda as well as treat citizens of the country fairly even amidst the challenges.

"If you look at how Ugandans in Rwanda are treated, it is totally different from how Rwandans are treated in Uganda. We have engaged Uganda on several occasions in vain. How the issue ends is really not in our control," he noted.

While there was progress initially in the release of a number of Rwandans who were illegally arrested in Uganda, there have been major setbacks where Rwanda continues to witness harassment of its nationals in Uganda, continued operations of anti-Rwandan government elements as well as territorial violations.

Kenya

With Kenya going into what is expected to be a hotly contested election in less than 12 months, members of the press engaged the President on his advice to the neighbouring country.

Kagame noted that he is not one to go around handing out unsolicited advice on other countries' issues but noted that Rwanda wishes the brotherly country well.

"I am not that way, I do not go dishing out advice to people because, who am I to do that? Who am I to advise people on what they should be doing? People know what they should be doing, they know better than people outside their country. All I can say is that I wish them well. Kenya is a brotherly country and whatever happens there; if it's good, the region benefits, if it's bad, the region is affected," he said.

He said that he has faith in the country's ability to engage each other.

"In whatever Kenya wishes to do, they know better than anyone, they are capable of engaging one another. I want them to know that they have friends in us who worry for them as I know they would worry for us," he said.

Ethiopia

Asked about Rwanda's potential intervention in the challenges in Ethiopia, Kagame said that the Eastern African nation has been and will continue to be a friendly state.

"Ethiopia has been and will continue to be a friend of Rwanda. Recently we had the pleasure of hosting Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed. We had a wide range of issues to discuss in a normal setting," he said.

He said that peace and stability for the country is no doubt important adding that the process starts with the country itself as it was largely an internal challenge.

"It starts with the country itself, what the country does to solve its own problems, if it spills over, that is how friends and neighbours find ways of trying to be part of a solution with each bringing to the table what they have. What we have is probably an idea and maybe could share it, especially for a friendly country like that. The matter is internal. If anyone was to get involved, it has to be in a way that doesn't worsen the problem," Kagame said.

Abandoning Arsenal FC

On a lighter note, Kagame who is an Arsenal FC fan when asked if he was considering abandoning his favourite team after their series of defeats said that he has supported the team for over 30 years now and is not one to abandon a situation due to challenges.