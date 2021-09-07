Rwanda: Airtel Rwanda Gets New Managing Director

Airtel Rwanda has announced the appointment of Emmanuel Hamez as its new Managing Director.

He replaces Amit Chawla who served three years in the position until he resigned towards the end of July this year.

Hamez comes in from the Democratic Republic of Congo where he headed the same telco for four years as Managing Director.

While at the helm of Airtel DRC, Hamez is commended for growing the firm's customer base in the neighbouring country, ensuring investments were targeted at achieving the goals and objectives of the organisation.

"He was instrumental in building a strong and sustainable business, setting up 4G and rolling out our data network in addition to deepening Airtel's investments in the DRC," read the statement.

Raghunath Mandava, CEO of Airtel Africa said, "We are confident that Hamez's strong track record and depth of telecommunications experience makes him a good choice to best serve our valued customers in Rwanda as Managing Director."

He also thanked Chawla for his contribution as he moves on to other endeavors.

"He was instrumental in leading the Merger and Acquisition Integration of Tigo and Airtel and has also worked closely with all stakeholders to enable a collaborative working relationship."

It is now nine years since the operation of the telecommunication company in the Rwandan market.

Last year, Airtel Rwanda acquired a 12-year unified license to operate as Airtel Rwanda, after operating for two years as Airtel-Tigo.

That was after the deal of 100 per cent acquisition of Tigo Rwanda's equity, which is by far the largest merger in the history of telecommunication in Rwanda.