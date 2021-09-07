Rwandans Warned Against Complacency As Confirmed Covid Cases Drop

Officials at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) have warned Rwandans against negligence regarding complying with Covid-19 guidelines as the positivity rate in the country continues to drop, especially in Kigali.

RBC reported that the positivity rate in Kigali dropped to 0.7 per cent from 5 per cent and a significant decline in hospitalizations as data by the end of August indicates.

Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Director-General RBC through his Twitter handle said, "As Covid-19 mass vaccination continues across Rwanda, new data suggest cases and hospitalizations are declining significantly."

He thanked those involved and said "these tools work" indicating vaccination and use of face masks.

Speaking to The New Times, Lt Col Tharcisse Mpunga, the Minister of State in charge of Primary Healthcare said that people should now more than ever adhere to Covid measures to be able to eventually return to normal life.

As of September 5, data from the Ministry of Health shows that those who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine were 1,660,977 people and 895,501 received the second dose.

The ministry also said that mass vaccination for people receiving their second dose at different health centres in Kigali continued on Monday, September 6 and that the dates for resumption of inoculating the first dose will be communicated soon.

The mass vaccination campaign has been ongoing for the past two weeks targeting all people aged 18 and above.

The target was to vaccinate 90 per cent of adult residents in Kigali and according to Mpunga, an assessment is being done to evaluate the current pace in achieving the target.

During a citizen engagement on national broadcaster on Sunday, September 5, President Paul Kagame said Rwanda has already inoculated 20 per cent of the targeted population.

Last week, Rwanda received 108,000 doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine and 200,000 AstraZeneca jabs. Another batch of Pfizer vaccines is also expected to arrive this Monday.