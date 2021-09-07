Tanzania: Hungumalwa - Ngudu to Magu Road Project to Start Soon

7 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By From National Assembly

THE government has allocated 1.5bn / - in the 2021/22 fiscal year for the construction at tarmac level of Hungumalwa - Ngudu to Magu road in Mwanza Region, the Parliament was told here.

In addition, the government through the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) continues to make periodic repairs to ensure the road is accessible throughout the year, where in this financial year, a total of 926.711m/- has been allocated for the purpose.

Responding to a question by Shanif Mansoor (Kwimba-CCM), the deputy minister for Works and Transport, Mr Godfrey Kasekenya said that the road from Hungumalwa - Ngudu to Magu covering 71kilometres long is a regional road.

He explained that the road is an important link between Kwimba and Magu districts, through Hungumalwa - Ngudu - Bukwimba to Isandula (Magu).

According to the deputy minister, the government through the TANROADS completed the feasibility study and detailed design of the Hungumalwa - Ngudu - Bukwimba - Magu road (71km) in 2019.

In the question asked by Kasalali Mageni (Sumve-CCM) on his behalf, Mr Mansoor had sought to know when the government would start the construction of the Hungumalwa - Ngudu to Magu road at the tarmac level.

