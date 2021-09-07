Tanzania: Dividends Paid to Govt Soar

GOVERNMENT dividends from companies that it owns shares have soared from 34.92bn/- in 2015/16 to 155.10bn/- in 2020/21, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has said.

He told the Parliament here when responding to a question by Special Seats MP, Jesca Kishoa (Chadema) that the great success was registered because the government has put in place various strategies to monitor the performance of various companies.

In her question, the MP wanted to know what strategies the government was using to control revenue from companies in which it owns less than 50 per cent shares.

Responding, Dr Nchemba noted that the government controls revenue by ensuring each company it owns shares has a dividend policy.

He said the control mechanism is done through the Office of the Treasury Registrar, who is in charge of government investments in Public Institutions and Agencies, as well as companies in which the government has shares.

According to Minister Nchemba, the office also reviews Stock Sales Agreements in ensuring the government's interests are protected as well as conducting regular reviews on the performance of these institutions.

In addition, Dr Nchemba said the government is represented on the Boards of Directors of the company where, among other things, they manage the government's interest in the company including the payment of dividends.