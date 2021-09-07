Tanzania: CCM Wants Pupils Sensitised On Covid-19 Vaccine

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi has called for concerted efforts among councillors and experts to educate pupils in Sumbawanga Municipality, Rukwa region over the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination to allay fears among them.

Sumbawanga District CCM Secretary Ms Tabu Hussen made the plea recently upon reports that some pupils were avoiding classrooms for fear of being vaccinated just upon sighting any white Land Cruiser vehicle roving near their schools.

Ms Hussein made the call while addressing the full Sumbawanga Municipal meeting over the weekend.

Ms Hussein further urged councillors to team up with experts including community development officers to visit schools in all 19 wards in the municipality to allay fear among pupils that they are not targeted to receive the jabs which are provided on voluntary basis.

"If the situation goes unchecked the Standard Seven pupils who on September 09 will sit for their final National Examinations are likely to run away from classrooms once they spot vehicles carrying examination papers cruising and parking at school yards.

"They will flee from schools fearing that the vehicles have carried healthcare providers to vaccinate them forcibly," she emphasised.

Speaking at the full council meeting, Sumbawanga District Commissioner (DC) Mr Sebastian Lyoba assured members of public that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe calling upon them to continue taking the jabs in effort to fight further spread of global pandemic.

Equally he called upon people to continue taking precautionary measures to curb further spread of the pandemic even after being vaccinated.

"The vaccination does not override the need of frequent hand washing, social distancing, masking, sensitising and avoiding gatherings" emphased the DC. He further condemned the spread of misinformation and myths over coronavirus vaccine.

World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that a person who has been vaccinated is more likely to be protected by 95 percent than those who have not been vaccinated.

Medical experts' literature recounted that immunization greatly and largely reduced the risk of hospitalization and deaths and protected against severe infections caused by the virus.

In related development several councilors get the jab voluntarily during a full council meeting short break.