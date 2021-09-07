Tanzania: NMB Launches Foundation to Broaden Social Investment Efforts

NMB Bank has elevated its corporate citizenship status by launching a not-for-profit foundation to help drive its social investment agenda and champion socio-economic prosperity in the country.

The Foundation was launched yesterday in Dar es Salaam alongside the inauguration of NMB Nuru Yangu Scholarship and Mentorship Programme seeking to maximise the lender's positive impact on society and further national philanthropic causes.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa commended the bank for being instrumental in community giving and a shining star of supporting state development initiatives notably in the health and education sectors.

"This initiative has full support of the government since it will complement our efforts to give access to quality education and increase the higher education loans portfolio especially for students from less privileged families," Premier Majaliwa said when gracing the launch ceremony.

He said the Nuru Yangu high school and university scholarship grand augurs well with efforts of the government for quality education whereas the apprenticeship opportunities are a boon to the skilled labour market and promotion of self-employment.

He called on other entities to emulate NMB contribution towards national building efforts saying top-notch creativities like its new social investment arm are bound to increase CSR support and beneficiaries.

The bank said in a presser that it has created the corporate social investment (CSI) entity to broaden its community service efforts and work closely with other supporters of corporate giving.

Chief Executive Officer Ruth Zaipuna called the initiative a developmental endeavour that will among many other things make NMB the most socially responsible business in the country.

"Since its inception, NMB Bank has always strived to be a more responsible bank, whose operations create a positive imprint in the society... Today's launch of the NMB Foundation is therefore a testament of the bank's evolving Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) journey," she explained.

Ms Zaipuna said the bank has over the last 10 years spent more than 12bn/-on community support initiatives and noble projects that have positively impacted on the lives of over five million Tanzanians.

According to her, the CSR investments have benefitted nearly 1,400 schools across Tanzania through in-kind support that has included donations of over 83,000 desks and 1,200 computers.

The bank has also supported over 600 health facilities with various medical equipment and supplies as well as providing capacity building and financial literacy training to over 82,000 beneficiaries. She added that the lender has to date spent over 500 m/- to help victims of natural calamities.

"To broaden impact to our communities and further spur transformation of the country, we are establishing the NMB Foundation as the vehicle that expands the corporate social investment agenda, by focusing on five key pillars, which are education, health, environment, agriculture and environment," Ms Zaipuna pointed out.

She said the Nuru Yangu scholarship programme under the education pillar will be an empowerment tool for top performing but underprivileged university and high school students.

Implementation of Nuru Yangu starts this year with 200 candidates of which 50 will be students pursuing university education and the remaining 150 doing A 'level studies.

The initiative will principally provide requisite financing for direct and indirect education costs such as tuition fees, accommodation, books, uniforms, pocket money, health insurance and transport.

"The scholarship will also offer mentorship opportunities to develop practical and in demand skills and further cultivate career ambitions to its recipients," Ms Zaipuna noted.

NMB board chair Dr Edwin Mhede said the long-term plan for NMB Foundation is ensuring realization of Vision 2025 of ensuring high-quality livelihood for all and making Tanzania a well-educated and learning society that is supported by a strong and competitive economy.