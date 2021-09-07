Tanzania: Mechanism in Place to Revive Repossessed Factories

7 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By From National Assembly

THE government has expressed a commitment to ensure all industries, which were repossessed are working efficiently and effectively to increase employment and stimulate economic growth.

This was said by the Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Exaud Kigahe, while answering a question in Parliament from Juliana Masaburi (Special Seats-CCM).

In her question, the MP wanted to know the government's resolve to ensure the Musoma Textiles (MUTEX) factory located in Musoma Urban District is revived.

In his response, Mr Kigahe explained that Tanzania has a total of 12 textile and clothing factories and three factories out of them are not working, including the Musoma Textiles (MUTEX) factory.

He said that MUTEX was among the privatised factories as the government sought to revive the industries in order to promote the textile and clothing sub-sector, provide employment to the people and contribute to the country's economic growth and social welfare.

"It is unfortunate that this factory has been operating erratically and has repeatedly stopped production. The MUTEX factory is one of 20 factories that have been reclaimed by the government after previous investors failed to develop it and violated the terms of the contract," he said.

The deputy minister noted that the government's sincere commitment was to see these industries work efficiently and effectively, to create employment for human development, stimulate economic activities and increase government revenue.

"The government has issued a declaration to find new investors to develop all restored industries to bring benefits to the people and the nation as a whole," he said.

According to Mr Kigahe, it is the government's hope to see that serious investors come forward with the aim of taking advantage of this great opportunity to invest in these industries.

He said that the government is preparing a special mechanism that would enable new investors to be found through competitive and open tenders, based on the criteria to be set in accordance with the law.

Mr Kigahe took the opportunity to invite interested and potential investors to invest in the MUTEX factory and other factories repossessed by the government. He encouraged them to submit their applications as soon as the procedure is officially announced.

