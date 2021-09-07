Tanzania Must Reap More Benefits From Tanzanite

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is currently in the northern regions to record a documentary to promote Tanzania's tourism attractions as well as the rare Tanzanite gemstone.

This is yet another important move that will promote the Tanzanite mine in the world to keep the country in a better position to generate more revenue.

The President efforts to promote Tanzanite seek to reap more benefits including revenue and jobs to benefit more Tanzanians. But it will also end the malpractice whereby the gemstone was being supplied and sold arbitrarily in various countries.

The Head of the State commenced the recording of the 'Royal Tour' documentary, meant to promote Tanzania globally, on August 28, 2021, in Zanzibar.

The programme, according to President Samia will tell the world that Tanzania is the home of Tanzanite and prove wrong some countries that are claiming to produce the rare gemstone.

"I am going to record the film showing the world where Tanzanite is mined and how it undergoes the processes of value addition," she said.

It is also complimenting efforts already made by the government previously of building a wall around the Tanzanite mining at the Mirerani area to protect smuggling.

It was incredible that in just a short period after the construction of the 24 km concrete wall, revenue from the sale of the gemstone went up to 1.42bn/- last year compared to only 238m/- in 2016/17.

However, apart from building the wall that led to increased earnings, smugglers resorted to digging underground channels through which they sneaked Tanzanite out of the 24 kilometre perimeter wall surrounding the Mirerani Mines.

To address the malpractice, the government was up again and made a bold decision that all Tanzanite-related dealings be conducted at Mirerani hills to

spur income generating activities in the precious gemstone's hotbed.

Tanzanite is only found in northern Tanzania and is used to make ornaments. It is one of the rarest gemstones on Earth, and one local geologist estimates its supply may be entirely depleted within the next 20 years.

The precious stone's appeal lies in its variety of hues, including green, red, purple and blue. Its value is determined by rarity - the finer the colour or clarity, the higher the price.

All these efforts including the 24km concrete wall construction, conducting all Tanzanite related business under one roof and now its rebranding show how the government is committed to ensuring the country's natural resources contribute to economic growth.

Therefore it is important that Tanzanians from all walks of life support President Samia's move to record a documentary to promote the country's tourism attractions and unique resources like Tanzanite gem to reap more benefits.