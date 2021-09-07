Rwanda: Women's Cricket Team Off to Botswana Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda's women national Cricket team on Monday September 6, departed for Gaborone, Botswana, ahead of the forthcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers slated from September 7-20.

Head coach Leonard Nhamburo says the team has been in a training over the past two weeks as they prepare for the continental cricket qualifications which kick off on.

Prior to the tournament, Kenneth Bugingo, the national Women's cricket assistant coach said that his team was able to prepare well for the World Cup qualifications as he anticipates an exciting campaign in Botswana.

"Last time we participated in the qualifiers as debutants but now we are going back with a different ambition. We know what we are going to do there. We have a young squad but with a confident attitude and winning mentality," he said.

"Some teams that we played during the Kwibuka Tournament are the same opponents we are going to face in the world cup qualifiers. That was a good opportunity for us because we were able to know how strong they are and what we need to do to give them a challenge. We have no plan to lose," he added.

The 2021 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier will attract 11 countries including hosts Botswana, Cameroon, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Tanzania Uganda, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Botswana, Cameroon and Malawi will be making their debuts at the ICC women's event.

Rwanda, who make their second appearance in the world cup qualifiers, will play their opening game against Mozambique on Thursday, September 9, before taking on East African rivals Tanzania three days later.

They will close their group games against host Botswana as the two sides look forward to going head to head again on September 14 after facing each other in Kigali in June during the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament held at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

The Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament was, for national team skipper Marie Diane Bimenyimana, a good opportunity for her side to test their level of performance after over a year without competitions.

"Thanks to Kwibuka tournament, we were able to prepare for the World Cup qualifications because it helped us explore different areas to improve so we can get better results. We have been preparing for this tournament and we are going in Botswana with a common objective to finish top in our group. We hope we are candidates for the ticket," she said.

All matches will be played as Women's Twenty20 Internationals, with the top team from each group progressing to the 2022 ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier tournament.

Final squad

Sarah Uwera, Sifa Ingabire, Immacule Muhawenimana, Alice Ikuzwe, Diane Marie Bimenyimana (Captain), Henriette Ishimwe (Vice captain), Margueritte Vumiliya, Gisele Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Belyse Murekatete, Cathia Uwamahoro, Antoinette Uwimbabazi, Flora Irakoze and Merveille Uwase.

