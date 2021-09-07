Tanzania: 133bn/ - Allocated for Mtwara Power Transmission Line

6 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By From National Assembly

ABOUT 132.7bn / - is expected to be used for the implementation of a project for construction of 132-kilowatt power transmission line in Mtwara region, covering a distance of 395 kilometres.

Deputy Minister for Energy Steven Byabato told the Parliament here when responding to a question by Hassan Kungu- (Tunduru North-CCM) that the project is expected to start by December, 2022 and be completed by December, 2023.

In his question, the lawmaker wanted to know when the government would construct the Tunduru District Power Station, capable of receiving 132 KV, which is the real need for Tunduru, Nanyumbu and Masasi districts.

Responding, the deputy minister stated that the government through the Tanzania Electricity Supply Company (TANESCO) is in the process of conducting a feasibility study for the construction of a 132-kilowatt power transmission line project.

The project, according to Mr Byabato, would extend from Songea to Masasi via Namtumbo and later Tunduru and Nanyumbu covering 395 kilometres.

He explained that TANESCO was also in the process of constructing 132/33-kilowatt power stations in Namtumbo and Tunduru in Ruvuma Region as well as Nanyumbu and Masasi stations in Mtwara Region.

More From: Daily News

