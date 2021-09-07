Tanzania: Govt Outlines Priorities to Improve Healthcare

6 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The government has identified major areas of priorities that will benefit from the health sector project in a period of three years with the funds attained from the Italian Government.

Speaking on Monday in Dar es Salaam in a meeting with the group of Doctors from Italy the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Community Development, Gender and Elderly Prof. Abel Makubi said that one of the areas of priority is training health professionals in regional, zone and national hospitals.

The PS said they also intend to buy modern medical equipment, to build and renovate regional and national hospitals.

"Other priorities are to establish and develop the health sector cooperation between Tanzania and Italy, to strengthen laboratory systems in hospitals and continue with the fight against the coronavirus disease by educating people on the importance of vaccines" Prof Makubi said

On his, the Italian Ambassador to the country, Marco Lombardi commended the Italian Development Agency for allocating 1,250,000 Euros in supporting the country's health sector.

"I assure you that Italy will continue to work with the Government of Tanzania in the health sector and other sectors for the interest of both countries, for us as Italy this is the beginning and we believe that through This project our relationship will grow stronger," Ambassador Lombardi said

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X