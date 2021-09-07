Tanzania: Govt Outlines Priorities to Improve Healthcare

The government has identified major areas of priorities that will benefit from the health sector project in a period of three years with the funds attained from the Italian Government.

Speaking on Monday in Dar es Salaam in a meeting with the group of Doctors from Italy the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Community Development, Gender and Elderly Prof. Abel Makubi said that one of the areas of priority is training health professionals in regional, zone and national hospitals.

The PS said they also intend to buy modern medical equipment, to build and renovate regional and national hospitals.

"Other priorities are to establish and develop the health sector cooperation between Tanzania and Italy, to strengthen laboratory systems in hospitals and continue with the fight against the coronavirus disease by educating people on the importance of vaccines" Prof Makubi said

On his, the Italian Ambassador to the country, Marco Lombardi commended the Italian Development Agency for allocating 1,250,000 Euros in supporting the country's health sector.

"I assure you that Italy will continue to work with the Government of Tanzania in the health sector and other sectors for the interest of both countries, for us as Italy this is the beginning and we believe that through This project our relationship will grow stronger," Ambassador Lombardi said