Tanzania: State Crafts Plan to Tackle GBV

6 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The government has prepared a National Action Plan aiming at eliminating violence against women and children

Speaking on Monday to the Parliamentarians, the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dorothy Gwajima said that the government is implementing interventions with the purpose of providing childcare education to parents and guardians respectively through the plan.

"The plan provides family and relationship support also distributes the National Agenda of Parents roles in positive family upbringing" Dr Dorothy said.

In addition he said that the ministry has succeeded to build 30 community centers for bringing up children where 10 are in Dar es Salaam and 20 in Dodoma.

Dr Mollel said the government is still looking forward to build more centers in other regions.

