Angola: Over 200 Students Return to Angola

Luanda — At least 220 students graduated in several areas (medicine and engineering) in Cuba returned, this Monday, to Angola after their training period.

This is the second of trainees who were in the Caribbean island on scholarships in various areas to return to the country.

The first contingent, made up of doctors and engineers, returned on 17 August of this year.

Happy with the fulfilment of a life-long dream, the young people showed their availability to contribute to the development of the country.

Despite past vicissitudes, Josefa Coelho, chemical engineering graduate, says that the training period (5 years) was worthwhile considering the gains obtained.

The student stresses that the young people are in a position to use the knowledge obtained during the training to help Angolans and the country.

For his part, the Counselor of the Cuban Embassy in Angola, Raul Gonzales, expressed satisfaction for the contribution of his country in the process of training Angolans.

The diplomat said that Cuba continues firm in its support to Angola, in the most varied domains, with particular attention to the training process.