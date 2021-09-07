Angola Condemns Coup Attempt in Guinea

Luanda — The Angolan Government on Monday condemned the coup attempt in Guinea, carried out Sunday by a group of special forces and which culminated with the detention of President Alpha Condé.

In a statement, the Angolan Foreign Ministry said the action was serious, anti-democratic, unconstitutional and a violation of the principles of the African Union (AU) 1999 and 2000 declarations of Algiers and Lome, on unconstitutional changes.

Under the principles of those declarations, African countries should not recognise governments that result from coups d'état.

The document stresses that Angola supports the joint declaration of the African Union's President and the chairperson of the AU Commission, as well as the declaration of the chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Angolan Government expresses its solidarity with the Guinean people and calls on the perpetrators of this act to unconditionally release President Alpha Condé and to preserve his physical integrity.

It also urges a prompt return to constitutional order to safeguard peace and stability in the Republic of Guinea, stressing that it is following "with great concern the events in the Republic of Guinea".