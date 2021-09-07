Angola: Governor Wants More Attention to Health and Education

Benguela — The governor of Benguela province, Luís Nunes, Monday asked the new deputy governor for the political, social and economic sector, Lídia Amaro, for more attention to the health and education sectors, as they are priorities of the Angolan government.

According to the governor, who was speaking at the presentation of Lídia Amaro to the Benguela society, it is necessary to listen to the concerns of the population and find solutions to their problems.

"Our team should constantly meet the population, listen to their concerns, roll up our sleeves and work hard to solve their problems, making Benguela a good place to live," he stressed.

Besides health and education, the distribution of water and electricity, the repair of secondary and tertiary roads, the promotion of agriculture and self-employment are other sectors to be taken into account.

The new deputy governor for the political, social and economic sector said that she enters this team with confidence, as she believes that she will have the support of the people of Benguela.

"We will work to conclude and improve existing projects and in the implementation of the National Development Plan, of the PIIM, in the fight against poverty and above all in the empowerment of families, as well as in the development of human capital," she said.

She also mentioned that during her mandate, she will first seek to listen to the concerns of the citizens in order to better direct his actions.