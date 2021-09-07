Uganda/Mali: How Mali Frustrated 10-Man Uganda

FULL TIME

Uganda 0 Mali 0

Group E

Mali 4 pts

Kenya 2 pts

Uganda 2 pts

Rwanda 1 pt

Kampala, Uganda | BY AGENCIES | Uganda Cranes earned their second point in the on-going FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers with a hard fought draw against West Africans Mali at the St Mary's Stadium, Kitende today.

In a rain marred game, Uganda finished the game with 10 men following a red card to defender Murushid Juuko in the 69th minute for a shoulder challenge.

The visitors dominated possession for long spells of the game but Uganda did not lose their shape at any stage of the game played behind closed doors.

Left back Isaac Muleme tested Mali's goalkeeper with a venomous free-kick from distance in the opening stanza.

This was followed by a similar attempt from second half substitute Mustafa Kizza in the closing stages of the game.

Kizza had replaced Joseph Benson Ochaya on 66 minutes.

The teams both entered the clash looking for victory. Uganda wanted a win to help her generate four points after a goalless draw against Kenya in the opener while Mali was looking for a second straight win to help them make six points in the group.

Mali's head coach Mohamed Magassouba said his team was affected by the artificial turf and the rains in Kitende, yet the team also missed some of its players who play professional football in Italy and England.

Uganda Cranes head coach Micho Sredojevic said his players lack competitiveness after spending a lot of time without active football. He, however, said the technical team will do its best to boost their fitness by October.

Before their game on Monday, the two other group opponents in the group, Kenya and Rwanda had played to a one-all draw in their second games in the group. A win for either Uganda or Mali was pivotal in their bid to go top of the qualifying group.

Now, as it stands, Uganda is trailing in the third position with one point below Mali which has four points while Kenya is second with two points. Uganda's next fixture in the qualifiers will be a doubleheader against Rwanda next month. Rwanda is the last in the group with only one point.

Uganda's starting lineup

19 Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (GK)

12 Denis Iguma

20 Isaac Muleme

16 Enock Walusimbi

4 Murushid Juuko

8 Khalid Aucho

6 Bobosi Byaruhanga

9 Derrick Nsibambi

13 Milton Karisa

7 Emmanuel Okwi (c)

2 Joseph Benson Ochaya