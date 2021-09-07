Madagascar/Tanzania: Taifa Stars Face Madagascar Without Fans

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) announced on Monday there won't be fans at the Tuesday' game night when Tanzania host Madagascar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Tens of thousands fans were expected at the Dar es Salaam's main football arena but TFF Spokesman said there won't be fans due to COVID-19 restriction protocols.

Clifford Ndimbo told reporters that TFF had received directives from the Federation International of Football Association (FIFA) to take measures that will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Fans should keep on supporting their team from different places where they will be watching the match live," the TFF Communication Officer said noting that TFF is communicating with FIFA to allow some fans attended the forthcoming games.

Taifa Stars and their rivals Madagascar will played at 04h00 local time.