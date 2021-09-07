Tanzania: PM Wants State Firm to Tap Into Postal Services

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Monday issued a mandate order to state institutions to fully utilize the postal service's one stop center in an effort to efficiently and effectively improve their service delivery.

The Institutions includes the Commission for Employments, Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA), the National Environmental Management Council, Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and the Ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development.

Launching the state postal corporation's one stop center in Dar es Salaam, the Premier acknowledged public firms including National Identification Authority (NIDA), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the Business Registration and Licensing Authority (BRELA) that have started using the service.

He vowed the government will ensure maximum protection of the communication infrastructures notably access to affordable internet services to expand service availability to the large population.

"The launch of this project is part of the implementation of the directives of Her Excellency, President Samia Suluhu Hassan which reflects the Election Manifesto of the Ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi of 2020. The Government's goal is to improve the contribution of the information and communication sector to the economy," Majaliwa said.

Communication and Information Technology Minister Dr Faustine Ndugulile announced that the President had released 3.9bn/- to digitalize the country's postal corporation.