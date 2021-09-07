Kenya: Bob Verbeeck's Golazo Magic Timely for Kenya's Promising Track and Field Future

Eliud Kipchoge and Bob Verbeeck share the same vision: To make this world a running world.

"My dream is to make this world a running world... A running world is a healthy world. A running world is a wealthy world. A running world is a peaceful world. A running world is a joyful world," says Kipchoge.

Bob, 61, echoes these thoughts at his Belgium-based sports events and entertainment company, Golazo Group.

"To make people move every day for at least 13 minutes. We believe that daily exercise is crucial in our quest towards a healthier world," screams Golazo's mission statement.

Iowa Stae University track and field Hall of Famer Bob's life has revolved around sport, and his passion is second to none.

Just last weekend, he gleefully oversaw his company organise over a dozen sports events across Europe, including the iconic AG Memorial Van Damme World Athletics Diamond League meeting that saw three meet records fall at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

"Had a good weekend with more than 15 events: Allianz Memorial Van Damme, Benelux Tour Cycling, 100km Kom Op Tegen Kanker, De Gordel Brussels, KLM Urban Trail Utrecht, Corporate Triathlon Essers Averbode, Marmotte Alpes, Volvo Tierparkenlauf Berlin, Hospitality Red Devils,.... and some more.

Looking forward to next weekend," he posted on social media.

Evolving from what started off as Octagon CIS in 2000, Golazo under the stewardship of Bob - himself an Olympian and 1985 European 3,000 metres champion - has grown into becoming one of Europe's and the world's leading media, athlete management and entertainment concerns.

Therefore, that Galazo has partnered with Athletics Kenya to organise the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold's Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi is great news for athletics purists who know what this portends for what is slowly growing into Africa's premier one-day track and field showcase.

Already, big names - including Kenya's steeplechase destroyer-in-chief Soufiane El Bakkali - have signed up for this year's meet on September 18 at Kasarani, with the grapevine whispering that other huge names will be unveiled today, or sometime this week, by the indefatigable race director Barnaba Korir.

With Nairobi basking in the glory of having successfully hosted the World Under-18 Championships in 2017 and, just last month, the World Under-20 Championships, our capital is certainly the hottest destination on the global elite track and field circuit.

And it's not just about the athletes.

The sustained hosting of first-class competition also grows the potential and acumen of our track and field officials, judges and television production crews.

We would like to see our track and field judges and officials engaged in other meets on the Continental Tour and Diamond League series and, indeed, at major competitions like the Olympics, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

That we have a World Athletics Regional Development Centre for Anglophone Africa in Nairobi, under the able leadership of marathon legend Ibrahim Hussein, is something we shouldn't take for granted, but rather take advantage of to raise the profile of Kenya's athletics officiating, and coaching too.

With Golazo's entry into the Kenyan market, we find ourselves in an envious vantage position which we must capitalise on to cement our position as not only the world's leading athletics nation, but one that can consistently organise successful international competitions.

NTV will once again undertake the production of the Kip Keino Classic following successful productions of the inaugural competition last year and the recent WU20 Championships.

With spectators yet to be allowed through the turnstiles, impeccable live broadcasts are most sought after, and NTV will never disappoint.

Another bright spot is the fact that Absa have come on board as title sponsors for the Kip Keino Classic.

This certainly is a huge shot in the arm and will play a pivotal role in sustaining the event's popularity, with consistent success increasing our chances of being considered in the near future to be part of the top-tier Diamond League circuit which has only one stop on the African continent thus far, in Rabat.

What's more, Absa are coming on board at a time many corporates are tightening their purse strings under the guise of "adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic."

Well done Absa, and karibu Kenya Bob Verbeeck!

* * * *

A personal note: This column resumes Tuesday after taking a long break since May after I lost my father, Mzee Samuel Gesora Obanyi.

I'd like to thank all of you who reached out with kind messages of condolences, sympathy and support during the period of mourning.

Your messages kept me and my family going since we laid Mzee Obanyi to rest on June 4, and energised me to soldier through major sporting competitions that I've been directly involved in, most significantly the WRC Safari Rally in June, Tokyo Olympic Games in July-August, and the just-concluded Tokyo Paralympic Games.

I also take this opportunity to thank you again for your thoughts and prayers for my mother, Mama Lucy Obanyi, who is currently undergoing treatment in a Nairobi hospital having been taken ill last week.

It's not been an easy spell, but you keep me going and for that, I'm truly grateful. God bless you all!