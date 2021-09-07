Zimbabwe: Sebastian Magacha , Madam Boss Mamero Song Trending On Social Media

7 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

A single hit titled "Mamero" by gospel singer Sebastian Magacha, featuring comedienne Madam Boss, is trending on social media platforms and has raked in 142 000 You Tube since its release four days ago.

The song was released Thursday last week.

It was produced by Mcdonald Chidavaenzi.

In an interview, Magacha said the song is about fake friends.

"We have come to realise that the community is stuck with people whom they regard as friends yet they are fake. They give a fake impression to get what they want from you. So the song is a warning to them and at the same time a dance along," Magacha said.

Magacha also said he engaged Madam Boss so as to bring a comedy flavour in his song.

However followers of both celebrities on social media have taken the message as being directed to their haters in real life.

Madam boss and Sebastian Magacha have had scandals and confrontations with other artists in the industry resulting in the song making sense to fans.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X