Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 53,000 Vaccination Appointments Missed On September 5

6 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 53,000 people missed their COVID-19 jab appointments Sunday out of a total of 82, 862 who received text message invites. The number of vaccine recipients thus stood at 29,748, said the Health Ministry.

Data show 23,497 first shots and 6,251 boosters were administered on Sunday.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 2,512,895 and is distributed as follows: 1,834,237 received two doses, while 319,651 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 359,007 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

A total of 6,195,570 jabs were administered so far, including 4,361,333 first shots and 1,834,237 boosters.

The ministry further said 5,940,360 people registered on Evax.tn platform until September 5 to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

