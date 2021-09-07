Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed Presides Over 65th Anniversary Ceremony of National Guard Creation

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed presided, Monday, at the barracks of Laouina, a ceremony celebrating the 65th anniversary of the creation of the National Guard.

The Head of State stressed his concern to participate in this celebration "as a sign of gratitude to the National Guard for its historical heroism and its exceptional achievements that have exceeded the security component to include interventions in other unconventional areas," said a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

He also stressed, "the unity of the state" and "the sovereignty of the people", warning that "any attempt to infiltrate the vital bodies of the state and instrumentalise them to serve the interests of certain parties, will be fought by law.

He said that "these attempts are doomed to failure" and that "the identity of these people will be revealed," stressing that "security is a public service where clanism has no place.

"States do not weaken and fall if there is an internal threat," he said, recalling that "all those who died for the fight against terrorism or any other danger, died for the country, not for a party or a person.

In this regard, the President of the Republic said that the National Guard is a reason for pride and a source of inspiration for Tunisians, calling it to "serve as a model for each step taken on the road set by the people.

The ceremony was attended by the chargé of the Ministry of Interior, the commander of the National Guard and senior security officials.