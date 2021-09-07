Guinea: Confusion in Conakry

Reports say President Alpha Conde has been detained, while several troops have been deployed in strategic areas in the capital city.

There is total confusion in the Guinea-Conakry. Early yesterday, September 5, 2021 gunfire was reported in the heart of the capital, Conakry near the presidential palace though it is unclear who was responsible. A senior government official said at press time (Sunday afternoon) that President Alpha Conde was unharmed, but gave no further details. A military source told Reuter's news agency that the bridge connecting the rest of the city to the Kaloum neighbourhood, which houses most ministries and the presidential palace has been sealed off and many soldiers posted around the palace.

Footage shared on social media showed heavy gunfire ringing out over the city, while Aljazeera reported that vehicles full of soldiers approached the central bank close to the palace and others towards the autonomous port, and residents ordered to stay home. According to Aljazeera's reporter Nicolas Haque, "President Alpha Conde early yesterday morning went out towards Hotel Kaloum where he was ambushed by armed men who started shooting. Hours after, other images circulating on social media showed President Alpha Conde sitting on a chair, surrounded by well-armed elite forces inside the hotel, safe but visibly very sad.

Though there is no official confirmation, French TV channel France24 reported that power is now in the hands of the elite anti-terrorists forces headed by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who in a video published on social media announced the dissolution of all institutions and creation of a National Committee for Recovery and Development (CNRD).

In some major areas of the streets, Reuters said there was continues shooting even though it was difficult to say if the shooting was to scare any mobilization attempt to thwart the coup d'état or the population. The incident comes a week after the National Assembly voted an increase in budget for the Presidency and Parliamentarians, but a substantial decrease for those working in the security services like the police and the military.

Conde 83, won a third presidential term in a violently disputed election last October 2020 after pushing through a new constitution in March 2020 which allowed him to side-step the country's two-term limit, provoking mass protests. Dozens of people were killed during demonstrations, and hundreds also arrested.