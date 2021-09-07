Botswana: Women's T20 Cricket Tournament - Lionesses En Route to Botswana

06 sept. 2021 11:23

The national women's cricket team is en route Gaborone, Botswana where they will take part in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup Africa qualifier that will take place in Gaborone, Botswana, from September 7 to 20, 2021. The delegation made up of 14 players and two officials left the country today August 6, 2021 on board an Ethiopian Airways flight via the Nsimalen International Airport. The competition will be the first international tournament for the national women's cricket team.

Speaking during a press briefing in Yaounde on Tuesday August 31, 2021 the President of the Cameroon Cricket Federation, Victory Agbor Nso, said the players are well prepared for the competition and he believes the Cricket Lionesses will put up a brilliant performance in their international debut. Victor Agbor Nso said a lot of mental work is being done with the players. He said specialists from elsewhere constantly give advice to the players and that everything will go on well for the players. The head coach, Nafack Tiokeng Carine said focus has been on improving game tactics and technics. She said the objective of the team is to win in Gaborone. After the 2021 Cricket Joint Domestic League and yearlong preparations for the international competition 14 out of the 25 players earlier preselected were retained to represent Cameroon in the ICC Women's T20 tournament.

Organised by the International Cricket Council the competition brings together ten teams from the continent. The teams are divided into two groups A and B. Cameroon will play in group B with Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda. The teams in group A are Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. Cameroon will play their first game on September 9, 2021. The two finalists in the competition will qualify for the 2022 Women's World Cup in South Africa.