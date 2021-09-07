Cameroon: 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games - Cameroon Bags No Medal

The three athletes who represented the nation however made significant progress in the competition which ended yesterday September 5, 2021

Just like the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Cameroon has left the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games with no medal. However, the three Cameroonian athletes who represented the nation in the competition which began on August 24, 2021 and ended yesterday September 5, 2021 left a mark in their various categories.

This is the case of Guillaume Junior Atangana who participated in the 100m and 400m. The visually impaired athlete classified in the T11 category was participating in the Paralympic Games for the first time. In the men's 400m, the athlete had a remarkable performance by reaching the final. At the final, he emerged fourth in 52"17. Though he clinched no medal, the result makes him the fourth best at the world level. For this performance, he received a diploma from the International Paralympic Committee as a sign of congratulation. The young student in his 20s has made massive progress in the competition, beating his own records several times. He came into the competition with 52"93 and moved to 52"40 at the series stage and then 52"17 at the final. After the 400m, he moved to the 100m and was prematurely eliminated. Given his young age, Guillaume Atangana still has more Paralympic Games ahead of him to defend the colours of the nation.

Judith Mariette Lebog is another athlete who represented the nation in parathletics. Still classified in the T11 category, she participated in 100m and 200m. She was eliminated at the semi-final of each category. Worth mentioning is the fact that in most of her outings, she improved on her performance. After being eliminated in the semi-final of the 200m, she was ranked 7th at a time of 26"90. Mimozette Nghamsi, represented Cameroon in parapowerlifting -45 kg category. After three trials, she failed and was ranked 9th out of 10. Despite not clinching a medal, the athletes have promised to work harder for the next Paralympic Games to achieve better results. We gathered that this is the first time Cameroon is going into the competition with three athletes.