Gambia: National Assembly to Commence Third Ordinary Session Today

6 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba AF Touray

The National Assembly will today, Monday 6th September 2021, commence the third ordinary session in the 2021 legislative year.

The session as announced by the Office of the Clerk is scheduled for the period of 6th to 30th September 2021. During the aforementioned period, honorable members of the national assembly will consider government and other national assembly businesses, such as questions to ministers for oral answer, reports of the various committees, motions and bills.

In the same vein, the clerk's office said in accordance with section 77(1) of the 1997 constitution, the president of the republic of the Gambia, Adama Barrow, shall attend the sitting on Thursday 7th September 2021, at 10:00am, to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

During the address of SoNA, the president will dilate on the condition of the Gambia, the policies of the government and the administration of the state.

"The SoNA event shall be strictly by invitation. All those invited to attend are requested to be seated latest by 8:30am. Members of the press are requested to obtain accreditation cards from the Office of the Clerk latest a day before the event," the Clerk's Office said.

The office reminded the public to comply with the prevailing COVID19 protocols, the standard dress code (traditional\lounge suit) and also to observe the silence rule during the proceedings of the sitting.

