Liberia: TipMe Liberia Announces Issuance of Small Business Loans Through Oya Microcredit

Monrovia — TipMe Liberia signed a service agreement with OYA Microcredit, a fintech company that specializes in small business loans. This new addition allows TipMe customers to access microcredit facilities from OYA Microcredit across all lending zones in Montserrado.

Small business owners can now call the TipMe office to request a visit from one of OYA Microcredit's dedicated credit analysts and apply for a loan without ever leaving their business. Once approved, the loan can be disbursed directly through the TipMe platform. Loan repayments are also conveniently made on the platform, eliminating the need for business owners to spend valuable time waiting in lines to withdraw and repay loans. "This relationship supports our commitment to bring more value to our customers" says Reindorf Haligah, the company's Sales Manager.

TipMe, a Liberian-owned company launched in September 2020, is a mobile electronic payment service provider with a unique array of services ranging from money transfer, international remittance, bill payment services, and much more. The TipMe brand is focused on developing and growing a cashless ecosystem to avoid the consistent liquidity issues faced by businesses and individuals.

TipMe's platform provides a host of convenient services including LEC token purchases, Airtime purchases for both network operators, and Libtelco bill payment services. TipMe users can also pay for goods and services at their favorite restaurants, hotels, and supermarkets without the need for physical cash. Furthermore, Liberians living abroad can send money to their family and friends with TipMe wallets at affordable rates. TipMe has a growing number of booths and Agent points across the city to enable its customers to conveniently cash-out funds and offers a cash delivery service to its customer in and around Monrovia.

Countries in the sub-region are gradually growing into cashless economies and developing their e-commerce environment to facilitate easy access to goods and services. TipMe is leading the way for Liberia to become a cashless economy.