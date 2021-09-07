Liberia: Pope Francis Donates Medical Supplies to St. Joseph Catholic Hospital for the Needy

Monrovia — The Head of the Roman Catholic Church and Sovereign of the Vatican State, the Holy Father Pope Francis, has donated to the needy in Liberia, through the Saint Joseph's Catholic Hospital in Monrovia-Liberia, a consignment of assorted medical supplies intended for managing and treating patients suffering from the third wave of Covid-19.

The gift was made in the Pope's name by His Excellency, the Apostolic Nuncio to Liberia (Vatican Ambassador) Archbishop Dagoberto Campos Salas, in the presence of Brother Bartholomew A. Kamara, Provincial Superior of the St. Augustine Province of Africa, Rev. Father Dennis Nimely, Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia (CABICOL), Bro. Peter Lansana Dawoh, Hospital Director of the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, Bro. Pierre Chardy, Superior of the Brothers Community in Monrovia-Liberia and other senior staffers of the hospital.

At a ceremony marking the presentation of the donation to the Hospital held on Wednesday 25th August 2021, His Excellency the Apostolic Nuncio Dagoberto Campos Salas, disclosed that this donation was the Holy Father's and the Catholic Church's way of identifying with the needy people of Liberia especially the sick, those who are suffering and being victimized by the third wave of Covid-19 Virus pandemic.

In his brief statement, the Secretary-General of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia (CABICOL) Rev. Father Dennis Nimely, emphasized that the donation has demonstrated the Holy Father's closeness and affection to the people of Liberia. And for this, the Catholic Church in Liberia is grateful to Pope Francis for His support.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Management and staff, the Hospital Director Br. Peter Lansana Dawoh, extended his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Holy Father Pope Francis for the deeper love and affection for the people of Liberia.

The Director went further to highly commend Pope Francis for his kind humanitarian gesture, true love for neighbor and for remembering the hospital; especially in this time of crisis. He also recalled that € 40,000-euro donation from Pope Francis - through the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development in the Vatican and the Apostolic Nunciature - to the Hospital for the purchase of ventilator and oxygen concentrator and other medical items.

Bro. Peter then assured the Apostolic Nuncio and to all those present, that the donation would be judiciously used for the intended purpose.