Liberia: Lone Star Cell MTN Appreciates Post & Telecom Minister

Monrovia — Representatives from the Lone Star cell MTN surprisingly paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of Post & and Telecommunications, and presented a trophy that symbolizes a gift of award and cordial friendship to Minister Cooper W. Kruah Sr.

On Friday September 3, 2021, the lonestar cell MTN sent representatives to the office of the Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W Kruah Sr. and presented a trophy, symbolizing appreciation for the 20yrs business relationship in Liberia.

The trophy inscriptions reads, "Through 20yrs of history, we have created and share amazing moments together". "Together we will create many brighter days for Liberia".

For his part, Minister Kruah appreciated the management of lonestar cell MTN and thanked President George M. Weah for the enabling business environment he has created among technology companies operating in Liberia under his administration.

The cellphone company was the first to connect its towers on the Universal Access Program that was launched by the Government in Liberia in River Gee County giving communications access to many rural communities in that area.

Lonestar cell is believe to be ensuring that all counties and communities are connected particularly in the rural areas as a fullfillment to its commitment and has erected 202 sites in the rural areas of Grand Gedeh, Nimba , Maryland, Lofa Grand Cape Mount, River cess, and River Gee Counties.