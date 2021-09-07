Ethiopia: Safaricom Braces for Launch in Ethiopia

6 September 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Adane Bikila

Addis Ababa — SAFARICOM Telecommunications Ethiopia plans to invest US$8,5 billion over ten years to steer digitalisation in the East African country.

It is gearing up for commercial launch and has announced a countrywide staff recruitment drive.

As part of the ongoing recruitment process, the company officially introduced 11 confirmed members of its Executive Committee.

By June next year, the company aims to build a team of 1 000 employees.

"Our ongoing recruitment process is intentionally guided by the promise of a digital future for the people of Ethiopia," said Anwar Soussa, Managing Director of Safaricom Ethiopia.

"We will also offer all employees comprehensive digital training packages through our #1moreskill training programme - a gateway to new skills in the digital economy," Soussa said.

Additionally, the company is set to recruit 450 graduates over the next three years into a global development programme, dubbed the "Discover Graduate Management Programme."

Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom, led a senior delegation from the Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE) for a visit to Ethiopia last week.

He conveyed the shareholders' commitment to investment in the country and contributing to the achievement of the digital Ethiopia objectives.

"GPE is proud to be investing in Ethiopia and thanks the government of Ethiopia and other key partners for their support in the initial preparations for commercial launch," Ndegwa said.

"Such partnerships are the building blocks of digital transformation, and I would like to thank all our partners for their support as we work towards enabling our commercial launch and contribution to digital Ethiopia as a purpose-led technology company."

- CAJ News

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X