Ethiopia: Safaricom Braces for Launch in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — SAFARICOM Telecommunications Ethiopia plans to invest US$8,5 billion over ten years to steer digitalisation in the East African country.

It is gearing up for commercial launch and has announced a countrywide staff recruitment drive.

As part of the ongoing recruitment process, the company officially introduced 11 confirmed members of its Executive Committee.

By June next year, the company aims to build a team of 1 000 employees.

"Our ongoing recruitment process is intentionally guided by the promise of a digital future for the people of Ethiopia," said Anwar Soussa, Managing Director of Safaricom Ethiopia.

"We will also offer all employees comprehensive digital training packages through our #1moreskill training programme - a gateway to new skills in the digital economy," Soussa said.

Additionally, the company is set to recruit 450 graduates over the next three years into a global development programme, dubbed the "Discover Graduate Management Programme."

Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom, led a senior delegation from the Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE) for a visit to Ethiopia last week.

He conveyed the shareholders' commitment to investment in the country and contributing to the achievement of the digital Ethiopia objectives.

"GPE is proud to be investing in Ethiopia and thanks the government of Ethiopia and other key partners for their support in the initial preparations for commercial launch," Ndegwa said.

"Such partnerships are the building blocks of digital transformation, and I would like to thank all our partners for their support as we work towards enabling our commercial launch and contribution to digital Ethiopia as a purpose-led technology company."

