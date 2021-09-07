Tanzania Posts Launches One-Stop Centre

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) has Monday launched a one- stop services centre to shape the delivery of services to the public.

The event which was held at the Dar es Salaam General Post Office, was graced by the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa.

TPC acting postmaster general Macrice Mbodo said services that will be available under one stop centre include those offered by the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita), National Identification Authority (Nida), Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela) and Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

The list also includes, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Immigration and other services provided by various local councils.

"The government is committed to cutting red tape and costs. With one-stop centre, people will not have to move here and there in search of services," noted Mr Mbodo.

During the first phase which covers July 2021 to December 2022, centres will be opened in 10 regions of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza, Kigoma, Arusha, Mbeya, Tanga, Morogoro, Chakechake Pemba and Urban West Unguja.

Mr Mbodo said, centres in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma have been operational since July this year.

"The two centres have so far offered services to more than 815 people," he said.

In phase two that kicks off in January 2023 to June 2024 will include 17 regions of Pwani, Iringa, Rukwa, Ruvuma, Kilimanjaro, Tabora, Mara, Katavi, Geita, Songwe, Manyara, Simiyu, Kagera, Shinyanga, Njombe, Mtwara and Lindi.

In phase three which will run from July 2024 to December 2025, one-stop centre will be opened in all 31 regions in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.