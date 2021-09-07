Tanzania: Judge in Mbowe's Terrorism Financing Case Steps Down

6 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By James Magai

Dar es Salaam — Judge Elinaza Luvanda of the High Court (Corruption and Economic Crimes Division) who was hearing the case of Economic Sabotage No. 16/2021 with six charges including terrorism, has offered to step down from hearing the case.

The judge has withdrawn from the case after the fourth accused in the case, Freeman Mbowe, told the court that he and his three co-defendants did not trust the Judge in doing justice to their case.

Mbowe on behalf of the others alleged that they don't see Judge Elinaza Luvanda in a position of dispensing justice, therefore, calling on him to step down from hearing their case.

"This case has public interest and it will be better if all hearing procedures are done with justice and professionalism without any prejudiced interests," he said.

Mbowe also alleged that public interests can be proved through different debates that are going on WikiLeaks websites.

He quoted some of debates from Wikileaks as;

" Judge Elinaza Luvanda is a government employee and TISS (Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service) agent and he is at this court, he is directed to sentence Mbowe while political parties registrar is dealing with Chadema, President will release him after some time and he will dismiss all objections, it doesn't matter its legitimacy," Mbowe alleged.

