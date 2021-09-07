Eritrea: Ministerial Conference On Marine Litter and Plastic Pollution

Asmara, 06 September 2021- Eritrea participated at the Ministerial Conference on Marine Litter and Plastic Pollution that was held on 1 and 2 September in Geneva, Switzerland.

The objective of the Ministerial conference was to find a binding global accord to prevent marine litter and control sea pollution.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrean Ambassador in Kenya and Eritrea's representative at the UN-Habitat underlining the significant damage that plastics and plastic products thrown inland and sea are causing on the environment, called for creating alternative solutions that do not harm the environment.

Ambassador Beyene noted that Eritrea banned the production, importation, and use of single-use plastics as early as 2002 at a municipal level and in 2005 at a national level.

Pointing out that production, trading, and use of plastics continue to be legal in countries of the region and beyond, plastic products continued to enter into the country on a small scale, Ambassador Beyene, called for effective collective and integrated efforts to address the problem.

The conference was attended by Mr. Adm Osman, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Geneva, and Mr. Kalekrstos Zerisenay, First Secretary at the Eritrean Embassy in Kenya, in-person and virtual.