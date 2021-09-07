Eritrea: Meeting of Ambassador Yohannes With South Sudan Officials

Asmara, 06 September 2021- Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador in the Republic of South Sudan, held a meeting with various senior officials of the Republic of South Sudan.

Ambassador Yohannes held meeting with Vice Presidents Mr. Taban Deng Gai, Rebecca Nyandeng Garang, and Hussein Abdulbagi, Presidential Affairs Minister Mr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Beatrice Khamisa Wani, Minister of Information Michael Makuei, as well as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng Malek on the development of bilateral ties and regional developments.

Underlining the significance of the development of bilateral ties between Eritrea and South Sudan in the peace and stability of the region, Ambassador Yohannes briefed the officials on the developments in the Horn of Africa and the stance of Eritrea.

Ambassador Yohannes had previously conducted similar meetings with Vice Presidents Riek Machar and James Wani Igga.