Eritrea: Meeting of Ambassador Yohannes With South Sudan Officials

6 September 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 06 September 2021- Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador in the Republic of South Sudan, held a meeting with various senior officials of the Republic of South Sudan.

Ambassador Yohannes held meeting with Vice Presidents Mr. Taban Deng Gai, Rebecca Nyandeng Garang, and Hussein Abdulbagi, Presidential Affairs Minister Mr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Beatrice Khamisa Wani, Minister of Information Michael Makuei, as well as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng Malek on the development of bilateral ties and regional developments.

Underlining the significance of the development of bilateral ties between Eritrea and South Sudan in the peace and stability of the region, Ambassador Yohannes briefed the officials on the developments in the Horn of Africa and the stance of Eritrea.

Ambassador Yohannes had previously conducted similar meetings with Vice Presidents Riek Machar and James Wani Igga.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X