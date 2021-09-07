Eritrea: Ambassador Isa Delivered Message of President Isaias

6 September 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 06 September 2021- Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrean Ambassador in Sudan, delivered a message of President Isaias Afwerki to Gen. Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council.

The message of President Isaias focuses on the development of bilateral ties and mutual cooperation based on good neighborliness as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

At the meeting held at the office of Gen. Al-Burhan, the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations to the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Pointing out that the bilateral relation between Eritrea and Sudan is deep-rooted, Gen. Al-Burhan expressed good wishes to President Isaias Afwerki.

