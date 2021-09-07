Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Boycotts High Level UN Meeting

THE unusually jet-setter President Emmerson Mnangagwa has decided not to travel to the New Yok, USA, for this year's edition of the United Nations General Assembly summit because he wants to stay in the country focusing on reviving the country's economy, his office claimed Monday.

It said Mnangagwa also decided not to travel to New York as part of his efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The summit is set to run from 21 to 27 September.

In 2019, Mnangagwa became a subject for global riddicle when he addressed an empty auditorium at the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a statement on Monday, the presidential spokesperson George Charamba said that Mnangagwa will virtually attend the summit to curb the spread of covid-19.

"In light of the continuing covid-19 global threat, and to allow for the consolidation of reforms and recovery of our Economy whose fundamentals are pointing in a positive trajectory, His Excellency the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa, has this year decided not to attend the United Nations General Assembly in person," Charamba said.

"Instead, he will participate virtually via video conferencing. This mode includes his pre-recorded address which is slotted for Thursday, 23rd of September 2021, and any other High-Level Meetings occurring on the side-lines of the Main Debate. This year's United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to take place from 21st to 27th September 2021, New York, the United States of America. Key issues and decisions are set to be discussed and decided on during the General Assembly."

"Due to the global covid 19 pandemic, organisers of the Assembly have recommended a hybrid Assembly where Member States have an option to either attend physically through country delegations, or virtually through online platforms," the statement reads.