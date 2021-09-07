Egypt, Jordan Confer On Cooperation in Industerial, Commercial Fields

Minister of Trade and Industry Niven Gamea' conferred with Jordanian Ambassador to Egypt Amgad al Adaylah on a number of files of mutual interest topped by boosting cooperation in the industrial and commercial fields.

They discussed easing hindrances facing Jordanian investors in the Egyptian market in addition to facilitating commercial flows between Egypt and Jordan and boosting cooperation in the field of developing small, medium and micro enterprises, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

Gamea' reviewed the Egyptian experiment in developing small enterprises via the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA).

She said that issuing a law on developing micro, small and medium enterprises will represent a quantum leap in the facilitation presented by the state to these projects.

Gamea' asserted that the Egyptian-Jordanian ties are strengthened at the different levels especially the political, economic and investment domains, adding that there is constant coordination between the governments of both countries.

The meeting shed light on the "decent life" initiative adopted by the Egyptian state to develop the Egyptian countryside and achieve economic developments in the Egyptian villages, Gamea' said.

She said that 317 sites were allocated to establishing small industrial complexes in the Egyptian villages to provide job opportunities to the residents of the countryside to contribute to achieving comprehensive social and economic development that benefits 55 million Egyptians.

Meanwhile, Adaylah asserted that Egyptian-Jordanian cooperation and coordination in the different economic and political domains is going on according to the vision of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II.

Adaylah lauded the level of economic partnership between Egypt and Jordan the keenness of both countries on providing more promising investment opportunities.