Egyptologist Wassim El Sisi Joins "Itkalem-Arabi" Initiative

Minister of Emigration and Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram on Monday conferred with Egyptologist Wassim El Sisi on his participation in the presidential initiative "Itkalem Arabi" or "Speak Arabic" that aims at preserving the Egyptian identity and connecting Egyptians abroad to their mother tongue and homeland.

In a statement released on Monday, Makram said the participation of Egyptian political commentator Dr. Wassim Al-Sissy, a urologist by profession and an avid Egyptologist, in the initiative would add a big value to its objectives.

Cooperation with El Sisi will be implemented through various video episodes that depend on narrating in an entertaining way the history of ancient Egyptian civilization and its various eras, she added.

El Sisi wants to make use of the world's fantastic reaction to the mummies parade event that has been a source of pride for all Egyptians abroad, the minister noted, adding that the current phase of the initiative targets age group from 16 to 19 years of the second and third generations of Egyptian expatriates.

El Sisi, on his part, voiced gratitude over participating in such initiative and asserted that Egyptians abroad are in dire need of knowing about their civilization and their glorious history, adding that all Egyptian youths must get fully acquainted with their history with the aim of enhancing their origins and linking with their homeland.